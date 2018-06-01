© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Should Stream Now

By Robin Hilton
Published June 1, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Neko Case's highly anticipated <em>Hell-On </em>is on our short list of the best albums out June 1.
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the best new albums out on June 1, including the remarkable new Neko Case record Hell-Onand an emotional and revealing new album from Father John Misty. Complete list below.

Featured Albums

  • Neko Case, Hell-On

  • Featured Track: "Last Lion of Albion"

  • Father John Misty,God's Favorite Customer

  • Featured Track: "Hangout at the Gallows"

  • Tancred,Nightstand

  • Featured Track: "Queen of New York"

  • Natalie Prass, The Future and The Past

  • Featured Track: "Oh My"

  • Albin Lee Meldau, About You

  • Featured Track: "The Weight is Gone"

  • LUMP, LUMP

  • Featured Track: "Hand Hold Hero"

    • Other Notable Releases for June 1:American Aquarium, Things Change; Gabriella Cohen, Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love; Sam Evian, You, Forever; Maps & Atlases, Lightness is Nothing New.

