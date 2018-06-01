New Music Friday: 6 Albums You Should Stream Now
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the best new albums out on June 1, including the remarkable new Neko Case record Hell-Onand an emotional and revealing new album from Father John Misty. Complete list below.
Featured Albums
Other Notable Releases for June 1:American Aquarium, Things Change; Gabriella Cohen, Pink is the Colour of Unconditional Love; Sam Evian, You, Forever; Maps & Atlases, Lightness is Nothing New.
