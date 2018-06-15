© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday For June 15: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published June 15, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Christina Aguilera's <em>Liberation</em> comes out June 15.

On this week's New Music Friday, All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Rodney Carmichael, and Stephen Thompson for a quick run through the best new releases for June 15. Highlights include Christina Aguilera's Liberation,a monument to self-empowerment with contributions from Kanye West and Anderson .Paak; the trippy, futuristic debut of pop producer SOPHIE; and a deeply emotional solo project from Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda.

Featured Albums

  • Christina Aguilera:Liberation
    Featured Tracks: "Dreamers" and "Fall In Line"

  • Arthur Buck: Arthur Buck
    Featured Track: "The Wanderer"

  • Jay Rock:Redemption
    Featured Track: "Broke"

  • SOPHIE: Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
    Featured Tracks: "Is It Cold In The Water?" and "Faceshopping"

  • Buddy Guy: The Blues Is Alive And Well
    Featured Track: "A Few Good Years"

  • Mike Shinoda: Post Traumatic
    Featured Track: "Promises I Can't Keep"

    • Other notable releases for June 15: Chromeo, Head Over Heels; Culture Abuse, Bay Dream; Marissa Anderson, Cloud Corner; Johnny Marr: Call The Comet; Olivia Chaney, Shelter; Welles, Red Trees and White Trashes; Yuno, Moodie

