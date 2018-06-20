Ariana Grande And Nicki Minaj Proclaim 'The Light Is Coming' On New Single

Just a week after releasing the sultry collaboration "Bed" for Nicki Minaj's forthcoming album Queen, Ariana Grande and Minaj have reconvened their mutual appreciation society for yet another track. "The Light Is Coming" will appear on Grande's upcoming album Sweetener, due out Aug. 17.

Co-written and produced by Pharrell, it's a bleep-bloopy dance-pop bop not too far off from his recent work for the reconstituted N.E.R.D. In fact, the sample that runs throughout — "You wouldn't let anybody speak, instead...!" — comes from Senator Arlen Specter's heated 2009 encounter with a citizen over private insurance under the Democratic health care proposal. You may have heard another part of that clip before, in N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon."

The sample needles Grande's proclamation: "The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole." Like the album's first single, "No Tears Left To Cry," Grande is singing through her grief of the Manchester bombing to find some sweetness.

Watch the video below, featuring the duo frolicking in a dark forest illuminated by LED lights.

