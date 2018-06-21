© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Ever Get Ghosted? Feel All Your Feelings With Florence + The Machine

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 21, 2018 at 12:20 PM CDT

Florence Welch has built a career around her rare ability to transform human dramas and big feelings — about loneliness, about self-worth, about feeling uncomfortable in your own skin — into booming, beautiful anthems. On June 29, her band Florence + The Machine will return with High As Hope, which has already spawned a thrilling summer anthem; now, it's got an intense new single called "Big God."

Lending her powerhouse voice to a dramatic treatise on abandonment, Welch also presides over a video full of high drama: dancers clad in underwear and dripping-wet veils, a few special effects, a pool of water and, of course, a lead performance that commands your complete, enraptured attention.

High As Hope comes out June 29 via Republic.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
