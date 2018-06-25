© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
MorMor Leaves You Wanting More With 'Heaven's Only Wishful' EP

By Sidney Madden
Published June 25, 2018 at 11:18 AM CDT
MorMor positions himself as Toronto's newest enigmatic self-starter with the release of his debut EP Heaven's Only Wishful.Seth Nyquist, 26, has been playing piano since childhood. As a singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, he revels in exploring sound outside the confines of genre. The five-song EP teeters between melancholy and benevolently quiet joy, the kind to be cherished with the solace of an empty living room sway session.

The entire project, clocking in at just under a half an hour, is a study in how measured you can lean into your uncomfortableness and perhaps even elongate it. The project's title track — which enjoyed the added exposure of a sonic cosign from Pharrell since it's release — ruminates on life after death with a prophetic ease. The chorus of "Waiting on the Warmth" is doused with the cellophane sheen of '80s pop. The angelic vocals of "Lost" expand the parameters of lust to coax the listener into losing themselves. "Whatever Comes to Mind" cradles uncertainty in warm, climbing keys.

For fans of atmospheric incarnations of R&B, soul or dream pop, Heaven's Only Wishfulis just short enough to show promise and leave you wanting more.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
