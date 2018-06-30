Heavy Rotation: The Songs We're Obsessed With Halfway Through 2018

NPR Music works with dozens of public radio music stations around the country, and every month we ask hosts from each of those stations to share a new song they can't get enough of. This month, we tweaked the request and asked them to share the 2018 song their listeners have been loving the most. Enjoy this mix of standouts, from public radio favorites Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff to newcomers like Tom Misch and Drew Banga.

