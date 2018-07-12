Justin Vernon And Aaron Dessner's New Band, Big Red Machine, Announces Debut Album

Last month, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon announced a collection of ambitious new collaborations with The National's Aaron Dessner, within a new band together called Big Red Machine --Dessner's brother Bryce has joined the duo in launching and in Berlin.

The announcement of PEOPLE's launch came with the release of four new Big Red Machine songs, each of which pairs Vernon's ambiguously beautiful words and voice with Dessner's busily unpredictable sound collages. Now, the band has announced that it's got a full-length, self-titled debut — recorded with an assortment of guest collaborators — for release on August 31. A full track list is below, but in the meantime, you can revel in fully 40 percent of Big Red Machine's recorded output right here.

Big Red Machine track list:

"Deep Green"

"Gratitude"

"Lyla"

"Air Stryp"

"Hymnostic"

"Forest Green"

"OMBD"

"People Lullaby"

"I Won't Run From It"

"Melt"

Big Red Machinecomes out August 31 via Jagjaguwar.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.