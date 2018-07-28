Not My Job: 'Stay Human' Bandleader Jon Batiste Gets Quizzed On Robots

Jon Batiste comes from a family of musicians; he played drums and percussion with the Batiste Brothers Band as a kid, and his debut album came out before he could vote. His band Stay Human is the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertand his album Hollywood Africans comes out in September.

Since Batiste is the leader of Stay Human, we've decided to quiz him on robots.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.