Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

For all of the bigger names at this year's Newport Folk Festival, it was this under-the-radar quartet from the Boston area that I was most eager to see. Darlingside kicked off the weekend with extraordinary harmonies and a dystopic vision embraced on Extralife, including mushroom clouds, acetylene burns and a future forever trapped in a video game. These dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.

SET LIST

"The God of Loss"

"Go Back"

"White Horses"

"Extralife"

"Harrison Ford"

"Singularity"

"Eschaton"

"Red Sun (Neil Young)"

"Blow The House Down"

CREDITS

