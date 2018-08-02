Darlingside, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018
For all of the bigger names at this year's Newport Folk Festival, it was this under-the-radar quartet from the Boston area that I was most eager to see. Darlingside kicked off the weekend with extraordinary harmonies and a dystopic vision embraced on Extralife, including mushroom clouds, acetylene burns and a future forever trapped in a video game. These dark songs are full of light, illuminated by voices that come from on high.
SET LIST
CREDITS
Technical Director:Josh Rogosin ; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese; Recorded & Mixed by Steve Remote; Mix Engineer: Steve Kolakowsky; Audio Engineer: Matthew Morgan; Media Wrangler: Ken McGee; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.
