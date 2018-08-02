Stream The 2018 Pickathon This Weekend

Pickathon Festival celebrates 20 years this weekend on at Pendarvis Farm outside Portland, Ore. For the eighth year in a row, Pickathon will broadcast select sets from each of the festival's six stages

Visitors of Pickathon will enjoy a weekend of musical, artistic and culinary discovery, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. Musical artists include Built to Spill, Broken Social Scene, Phosphorescent, Shakey Graves and NPR Slingshot artists Hayley Heynderickx and Jamila Woods.

