© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Stream The Outside Lands Festival This Weekend, Including Sets From Bon Iver, Future

By Emily Abshire
Published August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM CDT
Festival goers attend the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Aug. 12, 2017, in San Francisco.
Festival goers attend the 2017 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Aug. 12, 2017, in San Francisco.

Advisory:This is a live stream. Language is unpredictable.

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will be bustling with people this weekend for the 11th year of Outside Lands (the first edition to officially incorporate a music festival tradition), but for those of us who can't make it to the West Coast this weekend, a curated selection of sets can be streamed right here.

Friday boasts newcomers like Dermot Kennedy (who was an NPR favorite from SXSW) and indie staples Margo Price, Father John Misty and Mac DeMarco. Saturday night is where you'll find big names like Bon Iver and Future. And Sundayis the cherry on top, with sets from the soulful Durand Jones & The Indications, the always energetic Rainbow Kitten Surprise, electro-pop character BØRNS and Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana.

TuneIn will be webcasting these select sets and more from the festival via its Outside Lands Radio channel. A list of confirmed sets and their times — always subject to change, of course — are listed below.

Friday, Aug. 10

Shannon & The Clams — 12:40 p.m.

Dermot Kennedy — 1:30 p.m.

Margo Price — 2:45 p.m.

Chicano Batman -- 5:20 p.m.

Father John Misty — 6:50 p.m.

Mac DeMarco — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Pale Waves — 1:05 p.m.

Cuco — 2:20 p.m.

Poolside — 3:35 p.m.

Broken Social Scene — 3:55 p.m.

Big Gigantic — 4:45 p.m.

CHVRHCES — 5:20 p.m.

Tycho — 6:15 p.m.

Bon Iver — 6:55 p.m.

Future — 8:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Durand Jones & The Indications -- 12:45 p.m.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise — 2 p.m.

BØRNS — 3:20 p.m.

Tash Sultana — 6:15 p.m.

(Note: Sets listed are on Pacific Standard Time.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Emily Abshire
Emily Abshire (she/they) is an assistant producer for NPR One. She makes day-to-day programming and production decisions about the content in the NPR One app and collaborates with the newsroom to optimize audio stories for platforms beyond radio. She also hand-curates NPR One's ethical news algorithm that powers the app and is used on voice platforms. Along with other members of the NPR One team, Abshire works to envision fresh news experiences on emerging platforms, such as voice assistants and smart speakers.
See stories by Emily Abshire