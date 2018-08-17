© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Life And Legacy Of Aretha Franklin: An All Songs Considered Remembrance

By Robin Hilton,
Ann PowersLauren Onkey
Published August 17, 2018 at 7:53 AM CDT
Aretha Franklin on <em>The Andy Williams Show</em> in 1969.
Aretha Franklin on <em>The Andy Williams Show</em> in 1969.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lauren Onkey about the life and legacy of the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday at the age of 76. In this career-spanning conversation, we share the songs and stories behind one of the most influential artists of all time, from her earliest days singing gospel in her father's church, through her 1980s pop hits, later collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill and much more.

Arts & Culture
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Lauren Onkey
Lauren Onkey is the Senior Director of NPR Music in Washington, DC. In this role, she leads NPR Music's team of journalists, critics, video, and podcast makers, and works with NPR's newsroom and robust Member station network to expand the impact of NPR Music and continue positioning public radio as an essential force in music.
