DJ Khaled Launches Furniture Line

Good morning. I'm David Greene with news about...

GREENE: ...A man who loves giving advice.

GREENE: In our interview last year, he talked about resting your greatness.

DJ KHALED: I have a lot, a lot of pillows - in my bed, my tour bus. Every time I turn, there's a pillow.

So do you want to live like Khaled? Well, he has now designed a furniture line. You could own, say, his red throne chair, which supposedly goes for 2,500 bucks.