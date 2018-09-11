Across The U.S. Memorials Honor Victims Of Sept. 11

(SOUNDBITE OF BELLS CHIMING)

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Chimes sounded in New York City today, 17 years after planes approached the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Family members at a memorial service recalled the names of those killed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Nestor Andre Cintron III.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Robert D. Cirri Sr.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Juan Pablo Cisneros.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Benjamin "Keefe" Clark.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yvette Moreno and my brother Kevin Joseph Frawley. We miss you and love you, baby brother. May God bless you, and may God bless America.

(APPLAUSE)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Seventeen years later, the bare facts of 9/11 catch in the throat. Two hijacked planes crashed in the Trade Center. A third struck the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., where a choir sang today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing) Oh, say, can you see by the dawn's early light? What so...

INSKEEP: Vice President Mike Pence was there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: The terrorists who carried out these attacks sought not just to take the lives of our people and crumble buildings. They hoped to break our spirit, and they failed.

MARTIN: On a fourth hijacked plane, passengers fought back. And the plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa. President Trump spoke at the service there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: A piece of America's heart is buried on these grounds, but in its place has grown a new resolve to live our lives with the same grace and courage as the heroes of Flight 93.

MARTIN: Memorials continue around the country today to honor the close to 3,000 Americans who died in the 9/11 attacks.

(SOUNDBITE OF RE:PLUS' "MOONSCAPE")