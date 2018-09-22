Not My Job: Gymnast Aly Raisman Plays A Game Called 'Oy! A Vault!'

When Aly Raisman was a little girl, she used to watch and rewatch the 1996 U.S. women's gymnastics team win the Olympic gold and say to herself: Someday, that will be me. She was right, not once — but twice. Raisman won two team gold medals as captain of the U.S. Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016. And she also won gold for her floor exercise in 2012. Raisman chronicles her career the memoir Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything.

We've invited Raisman to play a game called "Oy! A Vault!" Gymnasts know a thing or two about vaults ... but what about the kind you store your stuff in?

