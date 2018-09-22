© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Gymnast Aly Raisman Plays A Game Called 'Oy! A Vault!'

Published September 22, 2018 at 5:40 AM CDT
Aly Raisman competes on the balance beam during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When Aly Raisman was a little girl, she used to watch and rewatch the 1996 U.S. women's gymnastics team win the Olympic gold and say to herself: Someday, that will be me. She was right, not once — but twice. Raisman won two team gold medals as captain of the U.S. Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016. And she also won gold for her floor exercise in 2012. Raisman chronicles her career the memoir Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything.

We've invited Raisman to play a game called "Oy! A Vault!" Gymnasts know a thing or two about vaults ... but what about the kind you store your stuff in?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

