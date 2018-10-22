© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Go Figure: Ruston Kelly Ice Skates In 'Son Of A Highway Daughter' Video

WMOT | By Jessie Scott
Published October 22, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

Ruston Kelly digs deep on his emotive new album, Dying Star. Its songs speak to the mystery of art's ability to touch people. The words and music alone haunt one's soul, but adding pictures brings it to another level altogether.

As an devoted observer of Olympic figure skating, I am ever struck by how the music keys emotion to the movement. But I had no idea that Ruston Kelly skated, let alone this beautifully.

The first two minutes of "Son Of A Highway Daughter" provide an acapella invocation. The harmony is chant-like, stirring and mournful. Then it picks up tempo and pathos, with the inevitable hurtling toward disaster that bad choices hasten. This is irresistible work.

Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
