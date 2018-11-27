© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Weather The Winter With Bethlehem Steel's 'Fake Sweater'

By Kristy Guilbault
Published November 27, 2018 at 9:00 AM CST
Bethlehem Steel's "Fake Sweater" appears on a new split EP with Washer.
Bethlehem Steel's "Fake Sweater" appears on a new split EP with Washer.

Winter can bear the heart of darkness, as it ushers in daylight saving's premature sunsets, brutal drops in temperature or, as Brooklyn-based quartet Bethlehem Steel bluntly puts it in a press release: "Post-tour depression, seasonal depression, depression depression."

Bethlehem Steel's single "Fake Sweater" takes a stab at contentedly weathering the conflicting emotions attached to the most wonderful time of the year, as frontwoman Becca Rsykalczyk's shouts alternate between "Will I be alright?" and "I will be alright." The volatile ebb and flow of mild and unsparing guitar riffs mirrors Rsykalczyk's uncertain vocals. In the song's thrashing visual treatment, co-directed by Becca Ryskalczyk and Adam Kolodny , a dancer twirls and headbangs while encircled by a group of ghouls.

Bethlehem Steel's split EP with Washer comes out Nov. 30 viaExploding In Sound Records.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Kristy Guilbault
See stories by Kristy Guilbault