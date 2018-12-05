Stream NPR's 100 Best Songs Of 2018

Some taught us love, some taught us patience, some taught us pain. We're so freaking grateful for each one of the 100 best songs of 2018, as chosen by NPR Music staff and our partner stations. Childish Gambino's visually and sonically chaotic "This Is America" takes the No. 1 spot, but, like our 50 best albums, we truly recommend hitting the shuffle button on this seven-hour playlist. There's The Beths' sappy and euphoric "Little Death," Erin Rae's devastatingly beautiful "Bad Mind," Jean Grae and Quelle Chris' wobbly "Gold Purple Orange," Peggy Gou's poolside dance jam "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)," doom-metal trio YOB's majestic "Ablaze," Amara La Negra's dancehall bop "What a Bam Bam" and more just waiting to teach y'all love, patience and pain. Take a listen via Spotify, and find more lists as December unfolds on our Best Music Of 2018 series page.

