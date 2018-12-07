Glorietta On World Cafe

A bunch of artists rent a house in Glorieta, N.M. for a week of tequila, hot tubs, home cooking and music-making. Some of them know each other, some are meeting for the first time. It may sound like the premise for a spring break movie, but it's actually the premise for a new album — one that has equal measures of sweaty, raucous fun and arresting, emotional depth. It's a testament to the artists in question — Matthew Logan Vasquez, Noah Gundersen, Kelsey Wilson, David Ramirez, Adrian Quesada, and Jason Robert Blum — who are each exceptional songwriters and performers.

Together, they form Glorietta and they visited World Cafe to play music from the band's self-titled debut, which came out earlier this year. Glorietta also played a song from a new EP that was just released today.

When I came downstairs to greet the band, the members had basically turned our studio into that rented house. There were people huddled on the floor, tucked into corners, lying down. Kelsey was wearing no shoes. The bandmates of Glorietta (minus Adrian and plus Jud Johnson and Brendan Bond) shared the story of their wild week in New Mexico, that time a decade ago when Nathaniel Rateliff fell out a window and why a band built on partying isn't necessarily built to last.

Listen in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.