Arts & Culture

The All Songs Considered Holiday Cruise 2018

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published December 19, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST

This year, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer for the holidays. But nature inevitably runs its course and the gang finds itself stuck in the swirling vortex of the mystical Bermuda Triangle, desperate for some sort of passage back home. It all unfolds like a bad high school play in this regular, seasonal spoof from NPR Music.

Credits:

Story by Robin Hilton and Bob Boilen
Foley and sound design by Robin Hilton
Mixed and mastered by Bob Boilen
Special thanks to: Aloe Blacc, John Legend, Lauren Onkey, Lucius, Micky Dolenz, Rodney Crowell, Stephen Thompson, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, and the entire NPR Music team.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
