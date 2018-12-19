The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs Big Band Holiday Classics

Every December, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis brings this Grammy Award–winning holiday extravaganza to Rose Theater for a series of sold-out shows. With soulful big band arrangements of songs both sacred and secular, Big Band Holidays is an uplifting tradition enjoyed by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. In addition to some swinging JLCO instrumentals, special guest vocalists join the band each season for imaginative new versions of classics like "White Christmas" and "Merry Christmas, Baby."

Recent Big Band Holidays programs have featured such acclaimed vocalists as Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and Catherine Russell, and this year the JLCO welcomes two standout rising stars to join this tradition: Vuyo Sotashe and Veronica Swift. These distinctive young talents have both been major hits in Jazz at Lincoln Center's smaller venues as well as Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, and Big Band Holidays will be their first chance to perform together in Rose Theater. Join them in the House of Swing for some yuletide cheer sure to brighten up your season.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.