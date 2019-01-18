New Music Friday For Jan. 18: 7 Albums You Should Hear Now
Welcome to a brand-new season of New Music Friday! After a few quiet weeks, the flood gates are opening and we've got a whole bunch of essential albums dropping on Jan. 18 to tell you about. This includes the smart, sparkling pop of singer Maggie Rogers, swooning love songs from James Blake, deep introspection from Pedro The Lion's first new album in 15 years, pure joy from Toro y Moi and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson for this quick sprint through the essential releases for Jan. 18, the first busy drop date for the new year.
Feature Albums:
Featured Song: "Fallingwater"
Featured Song: "Ordinary Pleasure"
Featured Song: "What Happens To People?"
Featured Song: "Quietest Friend"
Featured Song: "Can't Believe The Way We Flow"
Featured Song: "Pink Boots"
Featured Song: "Unravelling"
Other Notable Releases For Jan. 18: Crane Like The Bird: Crane Like The Bird;Future:The Wizrd;Juliana Hatfield:Weird;Malibu Ken:Malibu Ken;Mike Posner:A Real Good Kid;Sharon Van Etten: Remind Me Tomorrow; Tender: Fear Of Falling Asleep;The Twilight Sad: It Won't Be Like This All The Time
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.