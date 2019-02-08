© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Feb. 8

By Robin Hilton
Published February 8, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
<em>Music Inspired By The Film Roma </em>is on our short list of the best albums out on Feb. 8.
<em>Music Inspired By The Film Roma </em>is on our short list of the best albums out on Feb. 8.

Our list of the best albums out this week includes delicate piano pieces from Hauschka, the brilliantly burning rock of Bob Mould, songs inspired by the film Roma,Mercury Rev's remake of Bobbie Gentry's country opera The Delta Sweete,and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras, Tom Huizenga and Stephen Thompson as they sprint through their top picks for Feb. 8.

Featured Albums:

  • Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock
    Featured Song: "Sunshine Rock"

  • Jessica Pratt: Quiet Signs
    Featured Song: "This Time Around"

  • Hauschka: A Different Forest
    Featured Song: "Hike"

  • Various Artists: Music Inspired By The Film Roma
    Featured Song: "Wing" (by Patti Smith)

  • Said The Whale: Cascadia
    Featured Songs: "Wake Up" and "UnAmerican"

  • Mercury Rev: Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited
    Featured Song: "Jessye' Lisabeth" (performed by Phoebe Bridgers)

  • Joszef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch: An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil
    Featured Song: "The Two Paths"

    • Other Notable Albums For Feb. 8:Ariana Grande: thank u, next;Cass McCombs: Tip of the Sphere; The Lemonheads: Varshons 2;Panda Bear: Buoys;Talos: Far Out Dust

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton