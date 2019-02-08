New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Feb. 8
Our list of the best albums out this week includes delicate piano pieces from Hauschka, the brilliantly burning rock of Bob Mould, songs inspired by the film Roma,Mercury Rev's remake of Bobbie Gentry's country opera The Delta Sweete,and much more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Felix Contreras, Tom Huizenga and Stephen Thompson as they sprint through their top picks for Feb. 8.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Sunshine Rock"
Featured Song: "This Time Around"
Featured Song: "Hike"
Featured Song: "Wing" (by Patti Smith)
Featured Songs: "Wake Up" and "UnAmerican"
Featured Song: "Jessye' Lisabeth" (performed by Phoebe Bridgers)
Featured Song: "The Two Paths"
Other Notable Albums For Feb. 8:Ariana Grande: thank u, next;Cass McCombs: Tip of the Sphere; The Lemonheads: Varshons 2;Panda Bear: Buoys;Talos: Far Out Dust
