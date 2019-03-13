All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

Each year, the buzz in Austin, Texas, at the South By Southwest music festival can reach a deafening pitch. Our NPR Music team is here to help you cut through the noise. Every evening, we'll gather to roundup and recap the best discoveries of the day.

Keep up with our coverage of SXSW 2019 by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll be sharing 'Wow' moments every morning and updating our SXSW 2019 playlist with the best-of-the-fest tunes from the bands that we couldn't get enough of.

Bob Boilen / Courtesy of the photographer / John Vanderslice performs at The Hideout in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Bob Boilen / Courtesy of the photographer / CHAI performs at Elysium in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Bob Boilen / NPR / Otoboke Beaver performs at Valhalla in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Aaron Rogosin / Courtesy of the photographer / Fragile Rock performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of SXSW / Onlookers watch Gaelynn Lea's performance at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX, during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Gina Chavez performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Wyclef Jean performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Mountain Man performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Leikeli47 performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.

Adam Kissick / Courtesy of the photographer / Amanda Palmer performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.

