Arts & Culture

All Songs Considered's 'Wow' Moments From SXSW 2019

By Bob Boilen,
Stephen ThompsonRobin Hilton
Published March 13, 2019 at 2:21 PM CDT
Cimafunk performed at the Alt.Latino SXSW showcase at Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas, on Friday night.
Each year, the buzz in Austin, Texas, at the South By Southwest music festival can reach a deafening pitch. Our NPR Music team is here to help you cut through the noise. Every evening, we'll gather to roundup and recap the best discoveries of the day.

Keep up with our coverage of SXSW 2019 by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll be sharing 'Wow' moments every morning and updating our SXSW 2019 playlist with the best-of-the-fest tunes from the bands that we couldn't get enough of.

John Vanderslice performs at The Hideout in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
CHAI performs at Elysium in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Otoboke Beaver performs at Valhalla in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Cautious Clay performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Fragile Rock performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Onlookers watch Gaelynn Lea's performance at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX, during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Gina Chavez performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Wyclef Jean performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Gaelynn Lea performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Mountain Man performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
John Paul White performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Leikeli47 performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the SXSW 2019 music festival.
Amanda Palmer performs at the Tiny Desk Family Hour at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, TX during the 2019 SXSW music festival.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton