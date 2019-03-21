Watch Nick Waterhouse Perform 'Black Glass' Live In The Studio

"Black Glass" beautifully exemplifies what has always made Nick Waterhouse so appealing as a performer. His collaborative spirit shines through as he yields the stage to his spectacular horn section and a percussion breakdown for the ages, all the while maintaining a loose, easy control over his composition. Despite the lyrics relaying something of a cautionary tale, the music is pure escapism — swaying underneath the stars on some remote beach during a different decade-type escapism.

