New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out March 22
It's a packed release week with a whole bunch of notable albums to highlight, including the rock guitar heroics on Ex Hex's It's Real, the wistful wisdom of Jenny Lewis, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from the genre-bending composers Emily Wells and Lafawndah, the German electronic artist Apparat and much more. Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson share their top picks for the best albums out on March 22 on this episode of New Music Friday.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Diamond Drive"
Featured Song: "Wasted Youth"
Featured Song: "Uncomfortably Numb"
Featured Songs: "Daddy" and "Ancestor Boy"
Featured Song: "Olympians"
Featured Songs: "Stay Up" and "Remind Me To Remember"
Featured Songs: "Brandenburg" and "Caronte"
Featured Song: "Everything For You"
Other Notable Albums Out On March 22: Bill McKay: Fountain Fire; Dean Lewis: A Place We Knew; Ibibio Sound Machine: Doko Mien; Lucy Rose: No Words Left; Nilufer Yanya: Miss Universe; Rich The Kid: The World Is Yours 2; Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland; Wallows: Nothings Happens
