Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 6 Albums Out April 19

By Robin Hilton,
Sidney MaddenStephen Thompson
Published April 19, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
<em>Cuz I Love You,</em> from the singer Lizzo,<em> </em>is on our short list of the best albums out April 19.
We've been anxiously waiting for Lizzo to drop her debut full-length album ever since she dominated our South by Southwest showcase in 2017. Cuz I Love Youis finally here and it's full of the kind of fearless swagger, unapologetic pride and boundless joy that's won over so many fans. We open this week's New Music Friday with just one of the standout cuts, "Juice."

Our sprint through the best new albums out April 19 also includes the rousing, infectious anthems of Johnnyswim, a collection of acoustic affirmations from The Tallest Man On Earth, dystopian rock from the band Wand and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  • Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
    Featured Song: "Juice"

  • Johnnyswim, Moonlight
    Featured Song: "Souvenir"

  • Kelsey Lu, Blood
    Featured Songs: "Foreign Car," "Poor Fake" and "Kindred II"

  • The Tallest Man On Earth, I Love You. It's A Fever Dream.
    Featured Song: "I'm A Stranger Now"

  • Loyle Carner, Not Waving, But Drowning
    Featured Song: "Loose Ends"

  • Wand, Laughing Matter
    Featured Songs: "XOXO," "Lucky's Sight" and "Jennifer's Gone"

    • Other notable releases for April 19:Caroline Shaw, Orange; Anna Tivel, The Question;Cage the Elephant, Social Cues;Diane Coffee, Internet Arms;Drugdealer, Raw Honey;Fat White Family, Serfs Up;Heather Woods Broderick, Invitation;Jade Bird, Jade Bird;The O'Jays, The Last Word;Sad Planets, Akron, Ohio.

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
