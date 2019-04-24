Agriculture Census Indicates Goat Milk Is Very Popular

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You've heard NPR covering the 2020 U.S. Census for months now. But what about the Census of Agriculture? It takes stock of the country's farms and some of the latest findings concerning milk. Bad news for cows - goat milk is booming. The Washington Post reports dairy goat herds were up 61% in a decade, way more than any other livestock. The livestock groups on the decline - ostriches, llamas and emus. Because cookies and emu milk - yeah, not so much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.