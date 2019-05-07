© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Faye Webster, Khiis, The Quiet Temple, mxmtoon, More

By Bob Boilen,
Lars GotrichJoshua Bote
Published May 7, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: mxmtoon, closeup of 75 Dollar Bill performing live, Faye Webster, cover art for Khiis
Clockwise from upper left: mxmtoon, closeup of 75 Dollar Bill performing live, Faye Webster, cover art for Khiis

This week's episode of All Songs Consideredis a show of contrasts — cotton-candy pop one moment (from mxmtoon), raging punk sung in Farsi the next (from Khiis) — and then calming, instrumental, prog rock courtesy The Quiet Temple. For All Songs Considered's nearly 20 years, we've tried to live up to our namesake and on this show, we consider more drastic ends of the song spectrum than we have in recent memory.

This week I'm joined by NPR Music's Lars "Vikings Choice" Gotrich and Joshua (cotton candy) Bote for five tunes that explore the rich polarity of making music in 2019. -- Bob Boilen

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich
Joshua Bote
See stories by Joshua Bote