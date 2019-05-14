Smell Forces Library At Australian University To Temporarily Evacuate

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The University of Canberra in Australia had a temporary scare recently. This horrible smell was emanating from the library. Staff thought it might be a gas leak, so they evacuated immediately. An hour later, the school sent out a message saying it wasn't a gas leak after all; it was a durian fruit left in a garbage can, which was apparently not enough to contain the odor from this infamous fruit. Smithsonian magazine described it this way - turpentine and onions garnished with a gym sock.