© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Alt.Latino's Best Music Of 2019 (So Far)

By Felix Contreras,
Stefanie FernándezJulyssa LopezIsabelia Herrera
Published June 28, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT
Angélique Kidjo's<em> Celia</em> is one of the best albums of the year so far.
Angélique Kidjo's<em> Celia</em> is one of the best albums of the year so far.

The music comes fast and furious into Alt.Latino World Headquarters. The first half of 2019 saw just as much amazing new music as any other year; it feels as if the bar keeps raising not just every year, but every six months.

There was so much music that we had to call in some experts: NPR Musiccontributor and Alt.Latino playlist maker Stefanie Fernández joins host Felix Conteras, as does Brooklyn's Isabelia Herrera and Julyssa Lopez, all the way from Berlin.

The scope of musical expression continues to impress as well as entertain. We'll do this again in December!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Stefanie Fernández
See stories by Stefanie Fernández
Julyssa Lopez
See stories by Julyssa Lopez
Isabelia Herrera