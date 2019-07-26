Listen Live: Newport Folk Festival 2019

The Newport Folk Festival is partnering with TuneIn to provide a live broadcast of select performances by Jeff Tweedy, Jade Bird, Yola and more. The broadcast begins on Friday, July 26 and continues through Sunday, July 28. Listen with the player embedded above.

Broadcast Schedule (All Times ET)

July 26:

11:00 AM — Black Belt Eagle Scout

11:40 AM — Yola

12:35 PM — Parker Millsap

1:50 PM — Warren Haynes

3:55 PM — Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

4:40 PM — Sheryl Crow

5:45 PM — Todd Snider

6:30 PM — Phil Lesh

7:30 PM — End of Day Wrap with Bob Boilen and Carmel Holt (WFUV)

July 27:

11:10 AM — Illiterate Light

11:40 AM — Devon Gilfillian

12:15 PM — The Nude Party

12:50 PM — Jade Bird

1:50 PM — Gregory Alan Isakov

2:40 PM — Rayland Baxter

3:45 PM — Kevin Morby

4:40 PM — Jeff Tweedy

5:30 PM — Dawes (North Hills)

6:35 PM — End of Day Wrap with Bob Boilen and Carmel Holt

July 28:

11:00 AM — EB The Younger

1:50 PM — Lake Street Dive

3:15 PM — Trey Anastasio

4:15 PM — Phosphorescent

5:35 PM — Portugal. The Man

6:35 PM — End of Day Wrap with Bob Boilen and Carmel Holt

Click here to see the festival's full schedule and lineup.

