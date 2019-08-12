© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Los Tigres Del Norte Announce Documentary, Album Of Historic Folsom Prison Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published August 12, 2019 at 12:16 PM CDT
Members of Los Tigres Del Norte outside of Folsom Prison, the subject of an upcoming album and documentary.
Members of Los Tigres Del Norte outside of Folsom Prison, the subject of an upcoming album and documentary.

In April 2018, the iconic Mexican regional band Los Tigres del Norte walked in the footsteps of country music legend , performing inside of California's Folsom Prison, both as a tribute to Cash's historic 1968 concert and an attempt at raising awareness of its shifting population.

Next month a Netflix documentary and a live album recorded in the prison will be released in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

As I noted in my report from Folsom, one of the the motivations behind the concert was to bring attention to vast shifts in the prison's population since Cash performed there. Members of the band told me they wanted, much like The Man In Black, to remind the prisoners that they had not been forgotten. (Unlike Cash, Los Tigres performed in the main prison yard, not far from the smaller cafeteria where Cash performed.)

The Spanish-language interpretation of "Folsom Prison Blues" was written with the blessing of the Cash family, through Cash's daughter-in-law, Ana Cristina. Music for both the album and the documentary was produced by Gustavo Santaolalla, a two-time Oscar winner and winner of many Latin Grammys, and his production partner Anibal Kerpel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras