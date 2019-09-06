© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out Sep. 6

By Robin Hilton,
Marissa LorussoSidney MaddenStephen ThompsonNate Chinen
Published September 6, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
British R&B singer Mahalia. Her debut full-length <em>Love and Compromise </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out on Sep. 6.
British R&B singer Mahalia. Her debut full-length <em>Love and Compromise </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out on Sep. 6.

A lot of the albums out this week deal with self-discovery and deep reflection on the nature of being human. The members of MUNA look at aging and personal growth on their latest, Saves the World;Lower Dens weighs the madness of a country driven by competition; and the country super group The Highwomen releases its highly anticipated, self-titled album, one that celebrates the power of women while pushing back on the unwritten rules that have allowed men to dominate country radio for so long. All those plus new a stunning new record from British R&B singer Mahalia, the latest from Frankie Cosmos, a tale about a vampire biker gang from Bat for Lashes and more. NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson, along with WBGO's Nate Chinen, join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best new albums out on Sep. 6.

Featured Albums:

  • MUNA — Saves the World
    Featured Song: "Good News (Ya-Ya Song)"

  • Tinariwen — Amadjar
    Featured Song: "Madjam Mahilkamen:

  • Lower Dens — The Competition
    Featured Song: "I Drive"

  • Frankie Cosmos — Close it Quietly
    Featured Song: "So Blue"

  • The Highwomen — The Highwomen
    Featured Songs: "If She Ever Leaves Me" and "Redesigning Women"

  • Mahalia — Love and Compromise
    Featured Song: "Hide Out"

  • Daymé Arocena — Sonocardiogram
    Featured Song: "Para El Amor - Cantar"

  • Bat For Lashes — Lost Girls
    Featured Song: "The Hunger"

    • Other Notable Releases For Sep. 6:Adam Green — Engine of Paradise; Alessia Cara — This Summer (EP); Chrissie Hynde — Valve Bone Woe; Crystal Gayle — You Don't Know Me; Death Cab For Cutie — The Blue EP; Ghostface Killah — Ghostface Killahs; Iggy Pop — Free; Kindness — Something Like War; Miles Davis — Rubberband

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton
    Marissa Lorusso
    See stories by Marissa Lorusso
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    See stories by Sidney Madden
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson
    Nate Chinen
    See stories by Nate Chinen