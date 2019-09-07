Not My Job: 'Supremes' Singer Mary Wilson Gets Quizzed On Stop Lights

Mary Wilson was still a teenager when she signed to Motown Records with the group that would eventually become The Supremes — they went on to produce 12 No. 1 singles and win a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Wilson is now an author, museum curator and a Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. State Department.

Since Wilson knows plenty about stopping in the name of love, we've invited her to play a game called "Stop! In the name of anything!" Three questions about people who don't stop for stop signs or stop lights.Click the audio link above to see how she does.

