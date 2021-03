Courtney Marie Andrews and Rhiannon Giddens harmonize with all their hearts on the Carter Family's "You Are My Flower" during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.