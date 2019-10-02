Watch Rhiannon Giddens And Lizz Wright Perform A Tribute To Marian Anderson

Chills all around as Lizz Wright and Rhiannon Giddens invoke the spirit of concert music great Marian Anderson with the spirituals "Deep River" and "Go Down Moses" during the 2019 NPR Music Turning the Tables opening concert at Lincoln Center.

Watch the full Turning the Tables tribute to 8 Women Who Invented Popular Music, recorded live at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park and read more about the series.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.