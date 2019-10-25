© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Grace Potter Shifts Towards 'Daylight'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published October 25, 2019 at 11:20 AM CDT

A shift in sound because of a shift in life? Naturally. The transition from midnight to daylight, so to speak, has been significant for Grace Potter. After making 2012's The Lion The Beast The Beat with her band The Nocturnals, Grace went on to pursue a solo career. Midnight, her solo debut, came out in 2015 and Grace realized on the road that she'd fallen in love with her producer, Eric Valentine. Flash forward: they've gotten married, had a baby and also had to figure out how to transition between work space and personal space while working on Grace's latest album.

"It's not awkward to talk about, you know, 'We've got to change the baby's diaper...also I think that last vocal take was your best one yet,' " Grace says.

Daylightis the title of her latest release, and it's an intentional nod to the huge shift in her life these past few years. Its shift in sound from Midnightshould be familiar to Nocturnals fans, and the album features her signature smoky vocals. (Can you talk about Grace Potter and not say smokey? Is that even possible?)

We'll hear her incredible story along with new music from the album, which she performed from the stage of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Hear it all in the audio player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers