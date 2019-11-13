© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Sunny War: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 13, 2019 at 7:52 AM CST

Sunny War has a soothing voice but at the Tiny Desk, she didn't talk much, at least not until she saw the Talking Master P doll on the Tiny Desk shelf. With a huge grin, Sunny looked up, pointed at Master P and said to NPR Music's Stephen Thompson (the doll's owner), "if you want to sell it..." Stephen promptly replied, "not for sale!" To make her even more envious, he quipped, "It's signed by the man himself." It was a lighthearted moment from a heavy-hearted singer.

Sunny War's next lines, from her current album Shell of a Girl,were dark. "Before you rip your girl to shreds / Be sure you really want her dead." These are words from a young woman who has been homeless, busked on city streets and Venice Beach, left home feeling she was a burden to her distraught mother, had her life complicated by drugs, and yet still found a way to pick up a guitar and bring joy to others.

Sunny War began learning guitar from her uncle at around the age of seven. One of the early songs she learned was The Beatles' "Blackbird," an almost prophetic tune with the line, "Take these broken wings and learn to fly." But it was the fingerpicking that was the attraction for Sunny War. She loved playing guitar that way as opposed to strumming and, as you watch this Tiny Desk, you'll see what a fluid and remarkable guitar player she's become.

SET LIST

  • "If It Wasn't Broken"

  • "Got No Ride"

  • "Love Became Pain"

  • "Shell"

    • MUSICIANS

    Sunny War: vocals, guitar; Aroyn Davis: bass; Paul Allen: percussion

    CREDITS

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Patrick Boyd; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Laura Beltran Villamizar/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
