Releasing "The Report"

Here is a line from a government report released in 2014:

“The interrogations of CIA detainees were brutal and far worse than the CIA represented to policymakers and others.”

That’s from the 7,000-page Senate investigation of the CIA’s use of torture in secret prisons following the 9/11 attacks. A new film, “The Report,” follows the decade of research and political maneuvering leading up to the report’s release.

In The Report, Adam Driver plays a young Senate staffer, Daniel J. Jones, who is in charge of compiling the evidence to include in the report — all while dealing with attempts from the White House to block its release.

We talk to Jones and Burns about the making of “The Report,” and how they managed to film it in just 26 days.

Produced by Haili Blassingame. Text by Arfie Ghedi.

GUESTS

Scott Burns, Writer, producer, director, “The Report.”; @thereportmovie

Dan Jones, Former US Senate investigator; @DanielJJonesUS

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.