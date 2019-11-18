© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The New Haitian Sound

WAMU 88.5
Published November 18, 2019 at 10:06 AM CST
DJ Michael Brun poses for a picture during an interview with AFP in Brooklyn, New York.
DJ Michael Brun poses for a picture during an interview with AFP in Brooklyn, New York.

Media coverage of Haiti is usually reduced to unrest and natural disasters.

But Haitian DJ Michael Brun wants to show people a different side of Haiti through his music.

His new album, “Lokal,” is a collection of contemporary Haitian sound, which he says is underrepresented in modern music.

From Teen Vogue:

“People know Reggae music, they know Jamaican music, they know Dancehall, they know Reggaeton. Generally, you’ll know at least one vibe from a country in the Caribbean, but Haiti for some reason is off the map. I wanted to change that.”

Brun began incorporating Haitian influences into his music after noticing a shift in taste in the pop landscape.

We talk with the DJ about “Lokal” and his latest recommendations for new music coming out of Haiti.

Produced by Haili Blassingame

GUESTS

Michael Brun, Dj, record producer; @MichaelBrun

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

