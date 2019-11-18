The New Haitian Sound

Media coverage of Haiti is usually reduced to unrest and natural disasters.

But Haitian DJ Michael Brun wants to show people a different side of Haiti through his music.

His new album, “Lokal,” is a collection of contemporary Haitian sound, which he says is underrepresented in modern music.

From Teen Vogue:

“People know Reggae music, they know Jamaican music, they know Dancehall, they know Reggaeton. Generally, you’ll know at least one vibe from a country in the Caribbean, but Haiti for some reason is off the map. I wanted to change that.”

Brun began incorporating Haitian influences into his music after noticing a shift in taste in the pop landscape.

We talk with the DJ about “Lokal” and his latest recommendations for new music coming out of Haiti.

