Toast Of The Nation 2020: The Jazz Collective Edition
1 of 4 — The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs live in New York City on Dec. 28, 2019.
Frank Stewart / Jazz at Lincoln Center
2 of 4 — The Baltimore Jazz Collective performs on October 8, 2019.
/ Richard Smith Photography
3 of 4 — The SFJAZZ Collective
Jay Blakesberg / SFJAZZ
4 of 4 — Michael Leonhart and his orchestra performs at Jazz Standard on December 10, 2019.
Nathan West / Courtesy of the artist
Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.