Patience Pays Off On Jeremy Ivey's Debut Album

Sometimes you have to strike when the iron is hot, and sometimes you have to be patient. For today's guest Jeremy Ivey, that meant recording his first solo album at the age of 41.

Over the years, Ivey's been busy backing his wife of more than 10 years, singer-songwriter Margo Price, playing on on her first two solo albums. In turn, Price produced his debut album, The Dream and the Dreamer. In this World Cafe session, we talk to Ivey about his story and hear music from Ivey and Price. Hear it all in the player above.

