© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Patience Pays Off On Jeremy Ivey's Debut Album

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST

Sometimes you have to strike when the iron is hot, and sometimes you have to be patient. For today's guest Jeremy Ivey, that meant recording his first solo album at the age of 41.

Over the years, Ivey's been busy backing his wife of more than 10 years, singer-songwriter Margo Price, playing on on her first two solo albums. In turn, Price produced his debut album, The Dream and the Dreamer. In this World Cafe session, we talk to Ivey about his story and hear music from Ivey and Price. Hear it all in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod