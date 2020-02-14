© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Central Virginia Music Scene 101 With WNRN's Desiré Moses

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly JunodDesiré Moses
Published February 14, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST
The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Va., hosted live performances for <em>World Cafe</em>'s Sense of Place episodes this past week.
All this week, World Cafe has been taking you on a tour of the Charlottesville, Va., music scene with our Sense Of Place series. Next month we'll continue our musical tour of Virginia with Sense Of Place: Richmond.

Today we're exploring both cities with Desiré Moses, managing producer, music writer and host at our affiliate station WNRN in Charlottesville. Desiré will give you a heads up on the artists coming out of central Virginia you should keep an eye on over the months to come.

Hear it all in the player above, and explore our Sense Of Place: Virginia playlist below.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
Desiré Moses