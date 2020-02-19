© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Madison McFerrin's Hypnotic Music Will Pull You In

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Vettese
Published February 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST

Madison McFerrin is almost like a hypnotist: She creates expansive, atmospheric grooves that grow and bloom, layer by layer. It's the kind of music pulls you in before you even realize just how much is going on. And she does it all with just her laptop, a loop station and her voice.

Late last year, Madison, the daughter of Bobby McFerrin, released an EP called You +I. In this session, McFerrin performs a handful of songs from that EP in a mini-concert recorded live for a Key Studio Session at WXPN in Philadelphia. Hear it all in the player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
John Vettese
John Vettese is a music writer and photographer based in Philadelphia. He is the editor of WXPN's music blog The Key, producer of the audio/video live performance series The Key Studio Sessions, and a contributor to Magnet Magazine.
