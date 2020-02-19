Madison McFerrin's Hypnotic Music Will Pull You In

Madison McFerrin is almost like a hypnotist: She creates expansive, atmospheric grooves that grow and bloom, layer by layer. It's the kind of music pulls you in before you even realize just how much is going on. And she does it all with just her laptop, a loop station and her voice.

Late last year, Madison, the daughter of Bobby McFerrin, released an EP called You +I. In this session, McFerrin performs a handful of songs from that EP in a mini-concert recorded live for a Key Studio Session at WXPN in Philadelphia. Hear it all in the player above.

