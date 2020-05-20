© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How The War On Drugs Perfected The Art Of The Socially Distanced Livestream

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 20, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
The War On Drugs

If you've watched any livestreamed shows or concerts during self-isolation or done any video chatting at all, you know that there can be challenges: when someone's stuck on mute, or there's a bad connection, or there are awkward pauses, or if people talk over each other. But The War On Drugs had none of those problems in their performance for the Love From Philly event at the beginning of May.

Today, I catch up with the leader of The War on Drugs, Adam Granduciel, at his home in LA. He talks about how the band perfected its performance, even though the members were recording from places all across the country. You'll hear that performance, too. Adam and I also talk about the new record he's been working on and another big project for him — being a dad for the very first time! Listen in the player above, and check out the Love From Philly performance below.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
