Finally, cats and the internet come together. Nico Santos (Superstore) and Zeke Smith (Survivor) play a music parody game where songs about felines are rewritten to be about the most-Googled search terms of 2019. "Meow" is an acceptable answer, by the way.

Heard on: Hong Chau & Nico Santos: Superheros And Superstores.

