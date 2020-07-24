Invisibilia Staffers Pick Their 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, the team ofInvisibiliajoin us.

•Raveena

If it was possible to take a hit of a rainbow, Raveena's music transports you to the same delicate, dazzling place. Plus, you can get lost in her smile! And look at the psychedelic costumes and props! I want to be in this fantasy all the time, please. —Yowei Shaw

•Väsen

Our team is very Swedish-adjacent, as I'm married to a Swede and Invisibiliahas a deep connection to the country, even helping to bring this band to Tiny Desk! —Liana Simstrom

•DakhaBrakha

This group haunted me for years, and for good reason: From the wild outfits to the hypnotizing mix of music and noise, it's a hard performance to forget. I loved yelping along to the sound. —Abby Wendle

•Dan Tepfer

Watching Dan perform piano with the help of a computer is a mesmerizing treat that really makes your ear reconsider how harmony and improvisation can evolve. Plus the animation is so trippy and fun. —Kia Miakka Natisse

•Come From Away

You ever hate something so much, that you kind of end up liking it? It's a bit disturbing that a musical based off the true events of September 11 is a thing, but at the same time, it's also amazing that a musical about 9/11 lives in this world. Exploring complicated feelings is something that we love at Invisibilia, and this group does a really great job of taking us there. —Bonus pick!

This playlist was selected and curated by Yowei Shaw (Invisibilia, Host), Kia Miakka Natisse (Invisibilia, Host), Abby Wendle (Producer) and Liana Simstrom (Manager).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.