Watch Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf Episode 8 Featuring KEXP's Kevin Cole

Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf — an eight-week series highlighting the best entries from the 2020 Contest — came to a close on Thursday, July 30, when Bob Boilen hosted the final episode. In episode eight, Boilen was joined by Kevin Cole of KEXP in Seattle, who shared his favorite entries from the thousands we received.

Boilen and Cole talked about the importance of showing support for up-and-coming artists at a time when live performances are on pause. "The Tiny Desk Contest is really about showcasing independent artists," Cole said, adding that the Contest helps him discover talented new artists whom he might not otherwise get to hear.

Two of those up-and-coming artists, Silicone Boone from Campbellsville, Ky. and Crystal Rose from Kansas City, Mo., joined Boilen and Cole in the livestream to talk about their respective entries: "Found You" and "House of God (Golden Child)." Boone and Rose both spoke about the inspiration behind their songs, citing deeply emotional cultural and religious experiences.

Entries featured in episode eight included:

Before we announce the 2020 Contest winner, you can watch all eight episodes of Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf and also check out all the featured entries on the NPR Music YouTube channel.

