Arts & Culture

Watch Kathleen Edwards' Live Album Release Show

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT

It's been eight years since Kathleen Edwards released her last album, and it really seemed like it was going to be her last. After 2012's Voyageur, Kathleen quit music and opened a cafe, the aptly named Quitters Coffee. Now she's back and to celebrate, I'm heading to Stittsville, Ontario, Canada to host her album release party at that very same coffee shop.

You can tune in to watch Kathleen Edwards play tunes from her new album, Total Freedom, and hear all about her return to music. Watch the livestream above starting at 3 p.m. ET today.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
